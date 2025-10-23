American missionary abducted in Niger as security worsens, sources say

An American missionary has been kidnapped in Niger's capital, Niamey, according to security sources and local media.

The unidentified man was kidnapped overnight Tuesday into Wednesday by three armed individuals in a Toyota Corolla and was probably driven out of town, according to a security source with direct knowledge of the incident but who was not authorized to speak about it publicly.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the abduction. Niger has long faced attacks from armed groups including jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization.

The security source said that Nigerien authorities suspect the kidnappers were linked to the Islamic State, but the investigation continues.

According to local media, the kidnapped American was a pilot for the evangelical missionary agency Serving in Mission.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said they were “aware of reports of the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Niamey, Niger. Since we were alerted of the situation, our Embassy officials have been working with local authorities.

"It is a top priority for the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and we are seeing efforts from across the U.S. government to support the recovery and safe return of this U.S. citizen.”

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey issued a security alert Wednesday warning that American citizens “remain at a heightened risk of kidnapping throughout Niger, including in the capital city.”

Niger is ruled by a military junta that took power in 2023 after deposing the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. The new authorities ousted Western partners including the United States, which had soldiers in Niger, and forged a new security and diplomatic alliance with Russia.

“Security has worsened in Niger in recent months,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. As a result, jihadis "are reviving a kidnapping business" which started with tourists and now has targeted aid workers.

“Kidnapping is a multimillion-dollar business" for jihadis, he added. “It also means Western donors and aid groups will pull out staff and suspend operations in the Sahel which will lead to more poverty, making it easier for jihadis to recruit.”