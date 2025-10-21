Drone attack strikes Khartoum Airport hours before planned reopening

A drone attack struck the vicinity of Khartoum International Airport early Tuesday, casting doubt on authorities' plans to reopen the facility for domestic flights the following day after a 30-month closure due to Sudan's brutal civil war.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing drones over central and southern Khartoum followed by multiple explosions between 4:00 and 6:00 am local time.

The attack came just one day after Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority announced the airport would resume domestic flights on Wednesday, October 22, following the completion of "necessary technical and operational arrangements."

Symbolic reopening amid ongoing conflict

The planned reopening marked a significant milestone in the conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), representing the first potential resumption of operations at the capital's main airport since April 2023.

The army had claimed in March that it eliminated the last RSF strongholds in Khartoum province and regained control of the airport and surrounding facilities.

Devastating human toll of the war

The conflict has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, with UN reports indicating over 20,000 fatalities and 14 million displaced persons.

However, research from US universities suggests the actual death toll may be dramatically higher, approaching 130,000.

The airport attack underscores the fragile security situation despite government assertions of restored control.