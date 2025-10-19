Ivorian presidential candidate's offers youth a message of hope

Ivorian presidential hopeful, Jean-Louis Billon, was on the campaign trail in Abidjan’s working class neighbourhood of Abobo on Saturday.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd, the candidate for the Democratic Congress (CODE) coalition outlined his programme.

It focuses on economic recovery, social justice, and youth employment, themes that resonate strongly with his supporters.

Supporter Eric Okoi, said there were three main arguments for voting for Billon, the first being that he is a young candidate, “the candidate of renewal”.

“The second is that he has a social policy that can reach young people, women, and the entire Ivorian population,” said Okoi.

Lastly, he said young people at the rally choose Billon because they know that with him, there is “hope for the transformation of Ivorian society”.

Fabyra Koffi also took part in Saturday’s rally. She said she likes that fact that women are a pillar of development in Billon’s vision for society.

“That is what motivated and encouraged me to support him, accompany him, and work in his team. So, I urge everyone to choose this candidate because he has the right CV for our generation,” she said.

His campaign team said the Abobo gathering illustrated Billon’s understanding of the realities on the ground and his desire to put the issue of purchasing power back at the heart of the election debate.

The neighbourhood is historically a stronghold of incumbent President Alassane Outtara’s ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party.

But Billon came here to give young people a message of hope. For him, they must aspire to a renewal of the Ivorian political class. And he told them he was ready to lead them, and Côte d'Ivoire, down this road, much to their delight.

The 83-year-old Outtara is seeking a fourth term in the Ivorian presidential election, which is due to take place on 25 October 2025.