UN condemns military coup in Madagascar: calls for restoration of peace and unity

Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the recent unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar, calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and respect for the rule of law.
In a statement delivered by UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the Secretary-General expressed his support for the decision of the African Union's Peace and Security Council to suspend Madagascar from participating in all activities of the African Union and its affiliated institutions until constitutional order is reinstated.
The Secretary-General urged all stakeholders in Madagascar, including the youth, to unite in addressing the root causes of the country's political instability.
He also reaffirmed the United Nations commitment to supporting Madagascar's national efforts to achieve stability, in cooperation with the African Union, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and other international partners.
