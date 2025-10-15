Welcome to Africanews

Sudan's oil production dropped after South Sudan secession, finance minister says

Sudan's then-Vice President Ali Osman Mohamed Taha walks during an event inaugurate an oil field, South Kordofan, Sudan, 20 December 2012   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Sudan

Sudan’s Finance Minister on Wednesday said his country's oil production dropped from 500,000 barrels a day to less than 30,000 after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 following a long conflict.

Gibril Ibrahim spoke at the Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow. The event brought together officials from 84 countries to discuss energy issues.

"Before the secession of South Sudan, the total results we had was something like 5 billion barrels, and we are left with only 1.5 [billion]," said Ibrahim.

The minister said production could go up to 180,000 barrels a day if his country works with "partners who have the technology."

Sudan’s crude oil exports fell by 84% between 2000 and 2023, a trend also influenced by South Sudan’s secession, according to the International Energy Agency.

But South Sudan's independence also made the new nation reliant on Sudan to transport its own oil to the international market.

Sudan's current civil war has threatened its smaller neighbour's oil revenues.

The two countries signed last week a new agreement to protect critical oil facilities, including pipelines transporting South Sudan's oil to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

