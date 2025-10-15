Aid trucks enter Gaza as Israel moves to reopen Rafah crossing

Aid trucks began rolling into Gaza on Wednesday as Israel moved closer to reopening the Rafah crossing after a tense dispute over the return of the bodies of dead hostages. Israel had warned it would keep the crossing shut and restrict aid, accusing Hamas of delaying the handover.

The militant group returned more bodies overnight, easing pressure on a fragile ceasefire that has halted two years of war and freed all living hostages.

Israeli officials say preparations are underway to reopen Rafah to civilians and allow 600 trucks of aid through. The Palestinian Authority has also announced it is ready to take control of the Gaza side of the crossing.

Rafah has been a vital lifeline for Palestinians, allowing critical aid and medical evacuations. An agreement with the EU Border Assistance Mission remains in place to help manage the crossing.