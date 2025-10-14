UN says the DRC-Rwanda peace deal 'is not being respected'

The United Nations says that the agreed ceasefire between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda “is not being respected.”

UN Special Envoy Huang Xia said the international peace efforts are commendable and promising, but they have, to this day, not lived up to their promises: the agreed ceasefire is not being respected."

Huang Xia called upon countries of the region to resume direct and frank dialogue, and to take all necessary measures to put an end to this war once and for all.”

Zenon Ngay Mukongo, the DRC's representative to the United Nations, said the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Rwandan troops, the end of their support for the M23, and the restoration of Congolese state authority over all occupied areas constitute non-negotiable conditions for genuine peace.

The conflict in eastern DRC has claimed the lives of thousands while displacing millions from their homes.