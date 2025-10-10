Congolese government and M23 to hold 6th round of talks

Planned for this week, the sixth round of peace talks between the Congolese government and M23 rebels has been pushed to next week. The negotiations, set to take place in Qatar, aim to finalize a mechanism for a permanent ceasefire, even as fighting continues in South and North Kivu.

Delegations will focus on how the ceasefire will be enforced on the ground, expected conduct from all sides, and who will guarantee the agreement. But there’s tension over one key issue, the role of MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission. The M23 has voiced strong distrust toward its involvement.

Talks will also include discussion of a draft peace agreement, prepared by Qatari mediators. International partners, including the U.S. and ICRC, are closely involved, signaling strong global backing for the process.

This latest round follows August’s discussions in Doha, which centered on prisoner exchanges and confidence-building steps. The Qataris, once again, will provide coordination and logistical support, hoping to bring the parties closer to a lasting peace.