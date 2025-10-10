Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Congolese government and M23 to hold 6th round of talks

Congolese government and M23 to hold 6th round of talks
FILE - Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Planned for this week, the sixth round of peace talks between the Congolese government and M23 rebels has been pushed to next week. The negotiations, set to take place in Qatar, aim to finalize a mechanism for a permanent ceasefire, even as fighting continues in South and North Kivu.

Delegations will focus on how the ceasefire will be enforced on the ground, expected conduct from all sides, and who will guarantee the agreement. But there’s tension over one key issue, the role of MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission. The M23 has voiced strong distrust toward its involvement.

Talks will also include discussion of a draft peace agreement, prepared by Qatari mediators. International partners, including the U.S. and ICRC, are closely involved, signaling strong global backing for the process.

This latest round follows August’s discussions in Doha, which centered on prisoner exchanges and confidence-building steps. The Qataris, once again, will provide coordination and logistical support, hoping to bring the parties closer to a lasting peace.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..