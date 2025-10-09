Gen Z Uprisings at Risk: Cyber Threats Exposed [Business Africa]

Generation Z and Cybersecurity: Protecting Digital Mobilizations

As Africa’s youth, mostly from Generation Z, take to the streets in large numbers to demand political and economic reforms, their movements are increasingly organized and spread online. From Morocco to Madagascar, these mobilizations, though largely peaceful, face new challenges: cyber vulnerabilities among activists and the protection of their personal data.

A Connected Yet Exposed Youth

In Morocco and Madagascar, the demands focus on inequalities, access to education and healthcare, and the lack of economic opportunities in countries where youth unemployment exceeds 25 percent. These movements rely heavily on social media and messaging apps such as Telegram, Instagram, and Discord.

Yet this digital fluency masks a growing exposure to cyber threats. According to the 2025 Global State of Authentication Survey, Generation Z is the most vulnerable demographic to phishing. Ronnie Manning from Yubico, a digital security expert, warns that Generation Z stands out as the most vulnerable demographic to phishing. Sixty-two percent report having already engaged with it, meaning they clicked on a link or opened an attachment from such a scam over the past year.

Digital Risks of Mobilizations

Cybersecurity consultant Fawaz Moussougan maps out the dangers young organizers face.

The main risk is the exposure of personal data. When you go online, you risk revealing your contacts, location, schedules, and anything like photos or identifiers. Beyond information leaks, infiltration and manipulation are major threats. Another major risk is the proliferation of fake accounts. Provocateurs can infiltrate legitimate groups, and bots can enter private groups.

Disinformation, often spread through manipulated images, distorts messages and misleads legitimate participants. Moussougan also highlights the risk of surveillance and abusive data collection. States can infiltrate groups, use network monitoring tools, and intercept communications.

Legal Frameworks and State Responsibilities

Faced with these risks, the role of authorities comes into question: how can security be ensured without encroaching on digital freedoms?

Moussougan recalls the existing African legal framework, citing the 2014 Malabo Convention and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, whose Article Nine guarantees freedom of expression. At the national level, he refers to Moroccan Law 09-08, which protects individuals regarding the processing of personal data.

Implementation, however, is complex. The line between legal and illegal activity is thin, pointing out the difficulty African states face in regulating foreign platforms such as Discord, to which they do not have direct access to user data.

The Duty of Education and Prevention

The vulnerability of connected young activists directly raises the question of government responsibility in prevention and education. The picture is mixed.

Governments do invest, of course, but today, at the African level, awareness-raising is not necessarily prioritized by many states, says Moussougan. He praises the efforts of Morocco and Benin, whose models are being replicated in neighboring countries, but laments the lack of robust fact-checking initiatives across the continent.

There are platforms like Paradigm Initiative, and small projects supported by foreign embassies in Africa. But these projects do not thrive. This gap has direct consequences. As soon as information circulates, it immediately goes viral, even if it is false.

With more than 60 percent of Africa’s population under 25, securing the digital space for expression and mobilization has become a democratic and social stability issue. Generation Z’s political and economic aspirations can only be effectively pursued in a protected digital environment. As Moussougan concludes, in an increasingly digital world, significant investment will be needed to strengthen digital resilience. Protecting online activists is now inseparable from protecting their fundamental rights.

Global Cybersecurity Forum: Africa Called to Bridge the Digital Gap

In Riyadh, the Global Cybersecurity Forum brought together leaders and experts around a major issue: in the face of digital threats, global unity is essential.

International cooperation dominated the discussions. Cyberattacks know no borders, and no continent can tackle them alone, warned Jürgen Stock, former Secretary General of INTERPOL. The challenge is stark. While developed countries invest 30 dollars per capita in digital infrastructure, Africa invests less than one.

For Macky Sall, former president of Senegal, the urgent task is training youth and connecting schools to close this gap. On the sidelines of the summit, Saudi Arabia, with support from the UN and INTERPOL, launched a global initiative to train a new generation of experts and build a safer and more inclusive cyberspace.

Four Billion in Losses: Africa Must Unify Its Framework to Attract Cybersecurity Investment

At the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, experts raised the alarm. As the digital revolution accelerates across Africa, from mobile financial services to connected administrations, cyber threats are also increasing rapidly. The continent already loses nearly 4 billion dollars annually due to cybercrime. INTERPOL trains teams via its Africa Cybercrime Desk, but it is a drop in the ocean without sustainable funding, warns Craig Jones, former Director of Cybercrime.

The question in Riyadh resonates. Who will ensure Africa’s digital defense? The private sector is ready to invest but calls for a coherent framework. Without solid foundations, scaling up is impossible, emphasizes Bocar Ba of the SAMENA Council. With 39 countries now having cybersecurity legislation and initial investments such as the IFC’s 100 million dollar investment in data centers, Africa is finally taking a strategic digital turn.