Cabral Libii vows to end 43 years of rule and build a ‘New Cameroon’ [Interview]

Africanews presents a series of interviews with candidates running in Cameroon’s presidential election. In this third interview, Cabral Libii, candidate of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN), shares his frustration with the current system and lays out his plans for the youth.

Cabral Libii, you’re the president of the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN).

Your candidacy was confirmed after internal tensions within your party. Looking at your background, it’s clear you want to represent a new generation that breaks away from the politics of the past. What makes you ready to lead now?

Three things. First, our grassroots work. We entered politics in 2017 — we were seen as the young ones then. Even though our result in the 2018 presidential election was promising, we knew we had a lot of catching up to do compared to the older generation in politics. So, we got to work. Over the past seven years, we’ve focused on building and expanding the party.

Second, our work in Parliament. We were elected in 2020, and we’ve made our mandate all about hard work. Despite being only five out of 180 MPs, we’ve managed to raise real issues that matter to Cameroonians and propose solutions.

Third, we have a clear political vision. Over the past five years, we’ve published two books: in 2021, our ideological proposal “Community Federalism”, and last year, “The Manifesto for Change and Progress”, a nearly 400-page document that some say is overly detailed. We wanted to show our fellow citizens that we think deeply and plan for the long term.

From what you’ve observed, what would you say are the main failures of the current government?

We’ve been ruled by the same system for 43 years, and the results speak for themselves: waste, financial scandals, destroyed roads, lack of electricity, a struggling economy, and soaring unemployment. They’ve run out of ideas. They can’t continue, and the people need something new.

We’re focused on a project for the future of our country. We believe Cameroon has incredible potential.

It makes no sense to have energy shortages in a country with a hydroelectric potential of 23,000 megawatts—the second-highest in Africa after the DRC, and 18th globally. It makes no sense to lack clean drinking water in a country with 21,000 m³ of water per person per year, when the global average is only 7,500. It’s just unacceptable.

Our country is still treated as a raw material reservoir for world powers—but enough is enough. We can’t keep living like this!

You often talk about federalism — “federalizing” and “pooling” resources. Aren’t you worried the opposition might end up too divided to face Paul Biya?

Federalism matters to me because it’s at the core of our political project. We propose community-based federalism since Cameroon is a land of diversity — often described as a miniature Africa.

The idea of uniting political forces comes up often at the grassroots level. But let me make two key points. First, from a historical and statistical view: Cameroon’s first presidential election took place in 1992. This will be the sixth one since then. In every single election, the top three candidates together have always received over 95% of the votes. That shows Cameroonian voters are rational — multiple candidacies have never really split the vote.

Cameroonian voters can tell who’s serious and who’s not. So rather than focusing on coalitions of individuals, we should focus on coalitions that ensure vote transparency and monitoring.

The ruling system stays in power mainly by manipulating election results through sophisticated fraud.

Your political project is built around 11 pillars outlined in your “Manifesto for Change and Progress.” Can you tell us more about your vision for modernizing the economy and addressing the hopes of young Cameroonians, who make up more than half the population?

Our vision for Cameroon can be summed up in one line: “A Cameroon that protects and unleashes potential.”

Economic growth depends on industrial multipliers — we must industrialize. We need to unlock the potential of agriculture and stop importing what we eat.

We have countless young people with brilliant, creative ideas. They need startups, small businesses, and access to funding. That’s why we propose creating what we call the B2I — the Bank for Investment and Innovation, dedicated to supporting young people.

We also need to embrace dual nationality, because our citizens abroad are a powerful economic force.

The day change comes to Cameroon — and I believe that will be October 12, 2025, in our favor — within the next 10 to 20 years, people will talk about Cameroon as an economic miracle.