Police name two victims of Manchester synagogue attack

Police in Manchester have identified the two men who were killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in northwest England on the holiest day of the Jewish year.

Greater Manchester Police said local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall. Three other people are hospitalised in serious condition.

Police shot and killed a suspect seven minutes after he rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue on Thursday morning and then attacked them with a knife. He wore what appeared to be an explosives belt, which was found to be fake.

Police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Peter Byrne/PA

The assault took place as people gathered at the Orthodox synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

"Wave of hatred"

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the head of Orthodox Judaism in Britain, said the attack was the result of "an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred."

"This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come," he wrote on social media.

The attacker was identified by police as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who entered the United Kingdom as a young child and became a citizen in 2006.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attacker was not previously known to police or to Prevent, a national counterterrorism program that tries to identify people at risk of radicalisation.

Police said they are still probing the attacker's motive. Officers arrested three people Thursday on suspicion of the preparation or commission of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the "vile" assailant who "attacked Jews because they are Jews." He promised the Jewish community that he would do "everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve."

"I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love," Starmer said. "I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong."

Rise in antisemitic incidents

Antisemitic incidents in the UK have hit record levels following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing military campaign in Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, an advocacy group for British Jews that works to eliminate antisemitism.

More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest six-month total reported since the record set over the same period a year earlier.

“This is every rabbi's or every Jewish person’s worst nightmare,” said Rabbi Jonathan Romain, of Maidenhead Synagogue and head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain. “Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering.”