Trial of former Malian prime minister, Moussa Mara, gets underway

The trial of former Malian prime minister, Moussa Mara, got underway at the cybercrime court in the capital, Bamako on Monday.

He has been charged with undermining the credibility of the state, opposing legitimate authority, and inciting public disorder.

This follows comments Mara made in July on social media after visiting detained opposition figures in jail. In a post on X, he expressed solidarity with the men, describing them as “prisoners of conscience”.

He said his visits were to make sure that “the flame of hope never fades in them”.

"As long as the night lasts, the sun will inevitably rise. And we will fight by all means to make that happen, and as soon as possible," he added.

Mara served as prime minister for nine months a decade ago and has recently become an outspoken critic of the military government.

The junta, led by General Assimi Goita, came to power following two coups in 2020 and 2021.

He was named transitional president in 2021, promising elections the following year, but in May this year, dissolved all political parties following rare anti-government protests

In July, Goita approved a law granting himself a 5-year presidential mandate, renewable "as many times as necessary" and without election.