Nigeria: African Creators train young creators with digital skills

The African Creators Conference 2025 brought together visionary thinkers, entrepreneurs, artists and innovators from diverse fields.

A Platform dedicated to fostering innovation and celebrating the exceptional talents of creators across the African continent.

The event showcased Africa’s rich creative heritage and cutting-edge innovations to international stakeholders.

“Africa’s greatest resource is not its mineral or commodities but its people, creatives, talents and resilient, artificial intelligence if harnessed effectively can amplify these trends, unlock new markets, transform competition, expand cultural exports and create millions of jobs,” said Blessing Onwughalu, Representative, Minister of Culture and Digital Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

Convener of the event, Godwin Omodiale said he felt many creators are marginalized, they have talents and skills but lack platform to promote the skills and talents and also meet with investors and policy makers to help them leverage the industry. “

“We also plan to create an avenue for job creation, we have a lot of graduates with no job but have potentials but no place to showcase their talents so this is a platform dedicated to promote them,” he added.

The conference’s focused on digital skills and AI integration, such as skills training, curriculum review, training of trainers, thereby improving employment prospects in Africa.

“Technology is a progressive development, so Nigeria as a country is part of the AI journey in the sense that we have been able to have our own AI strategy and the AI strategy that the country has develop is one of the very few African country with such strategy,” said Aristotle Onumo, Director, National Information Technology Development Agency.

Experts at the event reiterated that Africa must not just be consumers of the digital economy but creators as well.

“We have the number that is our population and that is our super power but numbers without talent is almost a waste so what we need to do now is to create training to breach the gap, create trainings that can convert talents to population,” Nathaniel Ogwuche, a Film Producer noted.

“I use Chatgpt to research my works but I write and edit my piece on my own, it has been so effective, it helps me get words that I am not too sure about and helps to research and refine,” said a young poet, Bella Victor.

Organizers say they are trying to build an eco-system of start-ups where the capital city, Abuja will be the Hub of creators and tech start-ups in Africa bridging the gap between creatives, investors, policymakers, and tech innovators.