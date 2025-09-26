Trump pushes TikTok sale to American investors

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order supporting a proposed deal that could put TikTok under U.S. ownership. He says the move will allow the app to keep operating in America while meeting national security requirements.

The future of TikTok has been uncertain since President Joe Biden signed legislation last year requiring its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell U.S. assets or face a ban. Trump has issued extensions as his administration negotiates a sale.

On Thursday, Trump claimed Chinese leader Xi Jinping has agreed to move forward with the deal. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately confirm.

At the signing ceremony, Trump said he would make TikTok “100 percent MAGA” if he could — but added that every philosophy and policy should be “treated right.”

Vice President JD Vance said the agreement would give American investors control of the app’s powerful algorithm, with more details expected in the coming weeks.