Egypt and Turkey hold joint naval exercises for first time in 13 years

A Turkish F16 fighting jet flies over naval ships during an annual NATO naval exercise on Turkey's western coast on the Mediterranean, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

For the first time in 13 years, Turkey and Egypt are holding a joint naval exercise, a sign of warming defence ties.

Dubbed "Friendship of the Sea 2025," the five-day drill unfolds in the Eastern Mediterranean, showcasing strength and cooperation between the region’s two largest armies.

The exercise features frigates, submarines, unmanned naval vehicles, helicopters, and F-16 fighter jets, from both countries’ naval and air forces.

It includes joint operational planning, surface and anti-submarine warfare, and advanced search and rescue training.

Egypt’s military confirmed its forces arrived in Turkey, calling the drills a step to "strengthen military cooperation" with a "brotherly and friendly" nation.

Once tense after the 2013 ousting of Egyptian President Morsi, a key Erdogan ally, relations are now on a new path.

