Egypt and Turkey hold joint naval exercises for first time in 13 years

Egypt
For the first time in 13 years, Turkey and Egypt are holding a joint naval exercise, a sign of warming defence ties.
Dubbed "Friendship of the Sea 2025," the five-day drill unfolds in the Eastern Mediterranean, showcasing strength and cooperation between the region’s two largest armies.
The exercise features frigates, submarines, unmanned naval vehicles, helicopters, and F-16 fighter jets, from both countries’ naval and air forces.
It includes joint operational planning, surface and anti-submarine warfare, and advanced search and rescue training.
Egypt’s military confirmed its forces arrived in Turkey, calling the drills a step to "strengthen military cooperation" with a "brotherly and friendly" nation.
Once tense after the 2013 ousting of Egyptian President Morsi, a key Erdogan ally, relations are now on a new path.
01:00
Pix of the Day: September 22, 2025
00:52
Egypt: President Sisi pardons jailed activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah
11:06
Democracy under pressure amidst Egypt's growing food crisis {Business Africa}
01:00
Pix of the Day: September 10, 2025
01:08
US and Egypt co-host Bright Star 25 joint military exercises
01:14
Ethiopia launches Africa’s largest dam as neighbors eye power imports