Egypt and Turkey hold joint naval exercises for first time in 13 years

For the first time in 13 years, Turkey and Egypt are holding a joint naval exercise, a sign of warming defence ties.

Dubbed "Friendship of the Sea 2025," the five-day drill unfolds in the Eastern Mediterranean, showcasing strength and cooperation between the region’s two largest armies.

The exercise features frigates, submarines, unmanned naval vehicles, helicopters, and F-16 fighter jets, from both countries’ naval and air forces.

It includes joint operational planning, surface and anti-submarine warfare, and advanced search and rescue training.

Egypt’s military confirmed its forces arrived in Turkey, calling the drills a step to "strengthen military cooperation" with a "brotherly and friendly" nation.

Once tense after the 2013 ousting of Egyptian President Morsi, a key Erdogan ally, relations are now on a new path.