Ebola outbreak: Eleven new cases confirmed in DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a new outbreak of Ebola, as health officials have confirmed eleven additional cases in the Bulape Health Zone of Kasai Province.

The outbreak remains concentrated in six health areas: Bambalaie, Bulape, Bulape Communautaire, Dikolo, Ingongo, and Mpianga.

As of September 21, 2025, the total number of reported cases has increased to 57, comprising 47 confirmed and 10 probable cases. The outbreak has claimed 35 lives, including 25 confirmed and 10 probable cases, resulting in an overall case fatality ratio of 61.4%. Notably, five health workers are among the confirmed cases.

The affected individuals range from infants to those aged 65, with children in the 0–9 age group particularly hard hit, making up 23% of total cases. Females account for 61% of the cases, with a case fatality ratio of 56% among women compared to 73% among men. Key vulnerable groups identified include children, housekeepers, and farmers.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that the outbreak has resulted in at least 16 deaths and 68 suspected cases since it was first announced earlier this month in Bulape.

In response to the crisis, only 400 initial doses of the Ervebo vaccine have been dispatched, with additional doses expected to arrive later. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the vaccination efforts have faced challenges due to limited access and funding, although the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has approved an additional 45,000 vaccines. An initial stockpile of 2,000 doses is already in the country.

This outbreak marks the 16th instance of Ebola in the country since the disease was first identified in 1976, and it is attributed to the Zaire species of the virus. The situation poses further complications for a nation already struggling with ongoing conflicts involving rebel groups, particularly in the eastern regions, which have significantly impacted the health care system.