Comic-Con goes global, landing in Malaga

For the first time in its history, Comic-Con has ventured outside the United States and it's landed in Málaga. Spanning an impressive 82,000 square metres, the international pop culture phenomenon is drawing thousands of fans, eager to immerse themselves in a celebration of comics, cinema, TV series, video games, animation, and role-playing games.

Long lines began forming early in the morning, with attendees traveling from across Spain and beyond. “We are from Barcelona, and we’ve been waiting for an hour, since 8:45 am,” said one man. A woman added, “It’s incredible, I’ve been dreaming all my life of being here.”

The event boasts a star-studded lineup, with Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger as guest of honour. He’s joined by major names such as Gwendoline Christie, Luke Evans, and Aaron Paul.

Comic-Con Málaga also offers a wide range of interactive activities, including exhibitions, panel conferences, K-Dance competitions, CGI and VFX workshops, cosplay contests, board game demonstrations, and exclusive video game launches.