South Africa’s Ramaphosa urges end to trade weaponization

Addressing the UN General Assembly, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a sharp critique of the global economic system, warning against the rising use of trade as a geopolitical weapon.

“It is concerning that geopolitical shocks and unprecedented trade policy volatility are destabilizing the global economy,” Ramaphosa said. “In fact, trade is now being used as a weapon against a number of countries in the world.”

He singled out the decades-long US embargo on Cuba, calling it a damaging and unjust policy that continues to cripple the Cuban economy. “This unfair embargo must be lifted, and we want it lifted sooner rather than later,” he urged.

Ramaphosa emphasized the need to strengthen the link between trade and development, particularly for nations in the Global South. He condemned unilateral trade practices and called for fair, transparent trade rules that allow developing countries to compete equally.

He also stressed that for the continent of Africa and the broader Global South to realize its development goals, better access to capital is critical. “We must ensure developing nations can access adequate financing to achieve sustainable development,” Ramaphosa said.