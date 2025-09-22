Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN General Assembly: Kenyan president Ruto says Haiti crisis "can and must be solved"

Kenya's President William Ruto speaks to Kenyan police officers, part of a UN-backed mission, during a visit to their base in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 21 September, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

Kenya’s president on Monday said the situation in Haiti "can and must be solved”, despite logistics and resources issues associated with the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.

William Ruto spoke at the High-Level meeting on Haiti during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said the biggest challenge the MSS faces is logistics, transport and support. "If that remains unpredictable, I'm afraid the next mission may suffer the same as MSS," he added.

The UN Security Council created the MSS with a resolution adopted on 2 October 2023.

As of June 2025, fewer than 1,000 personnel - mostly from Kenya - have been sent to Haiti, well short of the 2,500 troops planned for the UN-backed mission.

In his comments, Ruto thanked the United States for its efforts to provide transportation but regretted the sometimes poor condition of US equipment.

"Most of the vehicles were second-hand vehicles, and therefore they broke down a lot, many times, and in fact, it put our personnel in great danger when they broke down in very dangerous places. But at least [the US] stepped up," said Ruto.

The United States on Monday has also reaffirmed its call for a scaled-up Gang Suppression Force (GSF) with a broader mandate to bring back security in Haiti.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the GSF proposal had received support from all 32 members of the Organization of American States. "It’s not that often you get all 32 members of an international body to agree on something," he said.

This new force would consist of more than 5,500 personnel, "more than five times the size of the current MSS mission," he added.

The mandate of the MSS is expiring on 2 October, as gang violence remains rampant in Haiti.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..