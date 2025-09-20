Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Haitian soldiers complete mlitary training in Mexico

Haitian soldiers complete mlitary training in Mexico
Haitian soldiers march in a closing ceremony at the end of their military training provided by the Mexican Army, in San Miguel de los Jagueyes, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Haiti

As Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence and a fragile security situation, a group of 143 Haitian soldiers have completed basic military training in Mexico, part of a growing bilateral defense partnership aimed at strengthening Haiti’s armed forces.

For eight weeks, the recruits, 15 women and 128 men, received instruction in self-defense, firearms handling, and human rights, guided by the Mexican Army. The initiative is seen as a critical step in Haiti’s effort to rebuild its military capacity amid worsening instability.

“This investment benefits not only the Armed Forces of Haiti but also Haitian society as a whole,” said Hubert Labbe, Haiti’s ambassador to Mexico. “The skills and knowledge acquired will be fundamental in fostering national development, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting a more peaceful and secure environment in Haiti.”

The training comes as Haiti faces a deepening crisis. Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, criminal gangs have rapidly expanded their control, now estimated to hold sway over 90% of Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital.

With a weakened police force and limited international support, Haiti is turning to regional allies like Mexico in a bid to regain control and restore public order.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..