Haitian soldiers complete mlitary training in Mexico

As Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence and a fragile security situation, a group of 143 Haitian soldiers have completed basic military training in Mexico, part of a growing bilateral defense partnership aimed at strengthening Haiti’s armed forces.

For eight weeks, the recruits, 15 women and 128 men, received instruction in self-defense, firearms handling, and human rights, guided by the Mexican Army. The initiative is seen as a critical step in Haiti’s effort to rebuild its military capacity amid worsening instability.

“This investment benefits not only the Armed Forces of Haiti but also Haitian society as a whole,” said Hubert Labbe, Haiti’s ambassador to Mexico. “The skills and knowledge acquired will be fundamental in fostering national development, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting a more peaceful and secure environment in Haiti.”

The training comes as Haiti faces a deepening crisis. Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, criminal gangs have rapidly expanded their control, now estimated to hold sway over 90% of Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital.

With a weakened police force and limited international support, Haiti is turning to regional allies like Mexico in a bid to regain control and restore public order.