Morocco introduces simplified e-authorisation for CAN 2025 supporters from certain African countries

Morocco is rolling out a streamlined electronic travel authorisation (Autorisation Électronique de Voyage au Maroc, or AEVM) for citizens of select African nations in anticipation of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026. The policy aims to ease entry for fans crossing borders to support their teams during the tournament.

The measure applies to nationals from Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gabon, Niger, Senegal, Togo, and Tunisia — all of which are visa-exempt for Morocco under ordinary circumstances. To access this travel authorisation, eligible travelers must apply online through the YALLA app, beginning 25 September 2025. The service will also integrate related fan-services, including issuance of the FanID, required to access stadiums and fan zones.

For those from the same countries visiting Morocco during the tournament for non-CAN reasons — tourism, business, family — a different process applies: they will need to submit their AEVM request at least 96 hours before departure, via the official portal Access-Maroc.ma, not via YALLA.

Certain groups are exempted from this authorisation demand: holders of diplomatic, service, special or official passports; legal residents in Morocco with valid residency permits; travellers in transit who do not leave international zones in airports; citizens from the eight countries married to Moroccans (with proof); and persons over 55 years old.

The AEVM via YALLA is strictly temporary, running from 25 September 2025 through 25 January 2026. After the tournament ends, entry rules are expected to revert to their normal procedures.