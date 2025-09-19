Opposition party demands probe into Yaya Dillo's death amid assassination allegations

The Chadian opposition party, Socialist Without Borders, is demanding an inquest into the death of their leader, Yaya Dillo. The call for investigation follows allegations of government involvement in his assassination.

Dillo was killed on February 27, 2025, at the party's headquarters in N'Djamena during a violent raid by armed men said to be associated with Chad's state security services.

In a press conference, the lawyer for Dillo's family raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death, stating that the building was destroyed shortly after the incident and that no proper autopsy was conducted.

"Yaya Dillo was assassinated on February 27, 2025, in N'Djamena while he was at the headquarters of his party. This building was stormed by armed men belonging to the Chadian state security services. This is a fact universally acknowledged. And within 24 hours, the building was razed and Mr. Yaya Dillo was buried without any expert assessment or legal autopsy," said Charles-Stéphane Marchiani, the family's lawyer.

Opposition leader and Secretary-General Robert Gam also spoke out, criticizing the government's actions over the past 19 months:

"Only in Chad does the government shoot at its people, kidnap citizens, and sequester and kill opponents who defend justice without international partners being concerned."

Amnesty International has joined the call for action, urging the Chadian authorities to release ten associates of Yaya Dillo who were recently acquitted but remain in detention. The organization highlights that this continued detention violates human rights and calls for clarity regarding the situation of other individuals connected to this case.

Samira Daoud, the Regional Director of Amnesty, remarked on the troubling conditions many detainees are facing, including minors and those with health issues.

Additionally, Robert Gam himself was arrested in September 2024 and is reportedly being held without communication, while another member, Abakar Torabi, spent nine months in detention without charges before being released. Amnesty International is urging the government to either formalize charges against Gam or release him entirely.