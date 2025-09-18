Tensions rise in eastern Congo as M23 rebels parade troops

Tensions are escalating in eastern Congo as the M23 rebel group and government forces dig in along the frontlines — threatening fragile peace efforts.

Over the weekend, M23 staged a military parade in Goma, showcasing more than 7,000 new recruits. The group claimed the fighters included surrendered Congolese soldiers and local militia members. But rights groups warn many may have been coerced.

Christian Rumu of Amnesty International says the situation is troubling.

The parade comes just weeks before Congo, Rwanda and mediators are expected to sign a peace deal in Washington. A key element of the agreement would be Rwanda’s withdrawal of support for M23 and the return of captured territory to Congolese authorities.

But fresh skirmishes and mutual accusations of ceasefire violations are already undermining confidence.

The conflict has fueled a humanitarian crisis: at least 3,000 people killed, millions displaced, and a U.N. report citing “horrific atrocities” — from gang rape and sexual slavery to torture and killings — committed by both the Congolese army and the rebels.

For many in eastern Congo, hopes for peace remain fragile, overshadowed by the latest show of force.