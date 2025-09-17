Hollywood icon Robert Redford passes away at 89, leaving legacy of film and independence

Robert Redford, the charismatic Hollywood star who evolved into an Oscar-winning director and a pioneering champion of independent cinema, has died. He was 89. His death was confirmed by his publicist, who stated he passed away peacefully on Tuesday at his home in Utah.

Redford rose to fame in the 1960s and became one of the most prominent stars of the following decade.

With his wavy blonde hair and youthful smile, he was a sought-after leading man in films like "The Way We Were" and "All the President’s Men."

His most iconic partnership was with Paul Newman; together, they lit up the screen in classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Sting," for which Redford earned a Best Actor nomination.

His directorial debut, 1980's "Ordinary People," won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director.

The Sundance legacy

Beyond acting, Redford sought to foster creativity outside the Hollywood system. In 1981, he founded the Sundance Institute in Utah.

The accompanying film festival grew into the largest and most influential independent film festival in the U.S., launching the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh.

In a final act of evolution, the festival is scheduled to move to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027, a return to Redford’s alma mater.

An enduring impact

Fans in Boulder mourned his passing, reflecting on his profound legacy. Michelle Cregut noted his advocacy for non-mainstream filmmakers, calling it his legacy, "aside from being incredibly handsome."

Gary Germain, visiting from New York, remembered him as "a remarkable actor who genuinely cared for the nation and its people."

Redford is survived by a body of work that cemented his status as a Hollywood legend and a legacy of supporting artistic independence that will endure for generations.