Salah surpasses Cole with 188 goals; now has legend Rooney in his sights

With a nerve-of-steel penalty in the dying moments of the match, Mohamed Salah cemented his legacy among the Premier League's most elite goalscorers, climbing into fourth place on the competition's all-time list and keeping Liverpool's title charge alive.

Salah’s coolly-taken spot-kick, which sealed a 3-1 comeback victory for the Reds at Anfield, was his 188th goal in the English top flight.

In scoring it, he surpassed the previous tally of 187 held by Newcastle and Manchester United legend Andrew Cole.

This latest milestone is a testament to Salah’s incredible consistency and lethal finishing since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

Remarkably, all but two of his 188 Premier League goals have come during his storied seven-year tenure with the Merseyside club, where he has become an icon.

The 31-year-old forward now has a new target firmly in his sights: the third-place position held by former Manchester United and Everton captain Wayne Rooney, who finished his career with 208 goals.

The gap of 20 goals is a significant but not insurmountable challenge for a player of Salah’s prolific nature.

The summit of the all-time scoring chart remains some distance away, with Alan Shearer’s legendary haul of 260 goals still the gold standard.

Current Bayern Munich striker and former Tottenham star Harry Kane sits in second place with 213 goals.

Salah’s ascent up the rankings places him above some of the most revered names in the history of the English game, including Sergio Agüero (184), Frank Lampard (177), and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry (175).

As the season enters its critical final phase, Salah’s goals are doubly valuable for Liverpool, fueling their charge for the Premier League title while simultaneously burnishing his own permanent place in the history books.

The race for the top four is on, and Mohamed Salah is now firmly one of its most celebrated residents.