World Anti-Doping Agency accuses Kenya of non-compliance

Kenya's anti-doping agency is not compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, according to the latter. WADA says there will be repercussions next month if the East African nation fails to address the irregularities.

It comes after Kenya did not address requirements after an audit in May 2024.

The agency risks losing all WADA benefits, including financial backing and participation in agency programs.

Kenyan representatives meanwhile could be banned from holding posts on WADA boards or committees.

The country may also become ineligible to host WADA-sanctioned events at regional, continental or world level.

WADA has vowed to work with non compliant organisations to tackle non-compliance.