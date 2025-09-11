Surge in kidnappings for ransom threatens future of humanitarian work in South Sudan

A new and worrying trend in South Sudan – the kidnapping of aid workers for ransom.

Since the start of the year, more than 30 South Sudanese aid workers have been abducted, humanitarian officials say. That’s more than double the number kidnapped in all of 2024.

Several of those abducted have been released after ransom payments but one person died in captivity earlier this month.

James Unguba, a South Sudanese aid worker, was kidnapped last month in the county of Tambura, in Western Equatoria state and died in captivity on September 3, according to three people with knowledge of his death who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The three said Unguba, who worked for a local aid organization, was abducted by men dressed in national military uniforms. The exact circumstances surrounding his death weren’t immediately clear. The army declined to comment.

While the United Nations and most aid groups adhere to a strict non-payment of ransom policy, families of the victims sometimes use neutral actors, including churches, as intermediaries to make payments, several individuals with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

An aid worker speaks to mothers eligible for nutrition support in an camp for internally displaced people in Bor, South Sudan, Aug 18, 2025. Caitlin Kelly/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

Making humanitarian work impossible

The UN has long designated South Sudan one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian workers. But the surge in kidnaps for ransom could make humanitarian work impossible in a country facing one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

In July, the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres suspended operations in two South Sudanese counties after one of its staff members was taken at gunpoint. That came just four days after the kidnapping of another health worker traveling in an MSF ambulance.

Fighting between the national army and opposition factions has surged this year, marking some of the worst violence since the 2018 peace deal that ended the civil war and formed a fragile unity government.

Some analysts say the clashes are linked to a struggle over President Salva Kiir’s successor, as speculation about his declining health spikes.

Aid workers with an international aid group in the Maban Office sit in Doro Refugee Camp Community Centre, Maban, South Sudan, Aug 19, 2025. Caitlin Kelly/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

Armed groups may be behind the kidnappings

Aid officials say it remains unclear who is behind the kidnappings.

Daniel Akech, a South Sudan expert with the International Crisis Group, says the region is filled with armed groups seeking quick profit as the economy continues to nosedive and concerns rise about the country backsliding into war.

In March, Riek Machar, who leads the country’s largest opposition group and who also serves as one of the country’s vice presidents, was placed under house arrest after a local militia with loose ties to him overran an army base near the Ethiopian border.

The national army has since intensified military operations against his forces, who have linked up with other rebel factions, including the National Salvation Front (NAS), a holdout group that never signed the 2018 peace deal and has been battling the government ever since.

“We don’t know if these abductions are carried out by NAS, by opposition forces, or by government soldiers,” said civil society leader Yakani. “From what we know, there is no single group responsible."

President Salva Kiir of South Sudan looks on during the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Benishangul-Gumuz, Ethiopia, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. AP/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

Aid workers under pressure

Earlier this year, the administration of US President Donald Trump moved to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which funded over half of the emergency relief to South Sudan.

European donors have also signaled that they are likely to reduce contributions as well.

Meanwhile, violence targeting aid workers has surged globally, says independent research group Humanitarian Outcomes. In a report released in August, the organisation said 2024 was the deadliest year on record, with 383 aid workers killed and 861 others affected by major violence, warning that 2025 was on track to even surpass it.