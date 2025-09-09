French Prime Minister François Bayrou ousted in confidence vote

After just nine months in office, French Prime Minister François Bayrou is out, toppled in a stunning confidence vote by lawmakers.

The National Assembly voted 364 to 194 to oust the 74-year-old centrist, dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron and plunging France into yet another political crisis.

Bayrou had gambled on winning support for his tough budget plans, calling the vote himself in a high-stakes bid to push through deep public spending cuts. Instead, lawmakers from across the spectrum used it to unite against him.

This marks the third prime ministerial exit in just 12 months and now Macron must scramble to find a fourth. But with no clear successor emerging, France faces the real risk of prolonged legislative deadlock.

All of this comes as the country battles serious domestic budget challenges and navigates global instability, from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to shifting U.S. priorities under President Trump.