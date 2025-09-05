UN Chief Guterres advocates for climate justice and financial reform

Before leaving Papua New Guinea, the Secretary-General highlighted the importance of climate justice and called for reforms in international financial systems to give developing nations a stronger voice.

Speaking in Port Moresby, he praised Papua New Guinea's 50 years of uninterrupted democracy amidst its diverse linguistic and geographical challenges.

He emphasized the need for the international community to support countries like Papua New Guinea, stating that they require promised aid to adapt and build resilience against climate change.

He pointed out that despite its significant challenges, Papua New Guinea, classified as a middle-income country, lacks access to concessional funding, which he deemed an injustice.

Guterres urged the global community to match Papua New Guinea's generous contributions to combating climate change through its forests and oceans with the necessary support and resources.