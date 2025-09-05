Muslims around the world mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday

muslim countries
In Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, tens of thousands gathered Thursday for celebrations marking the birth of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
The event, organized by the Houthi movement, filled the streets with green banners, chants, and religious devotion. Rebel leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addressed the crowd during the mass gathering.
Meanwhile, in northern Iraq, thousands of Kurds came together in Irbil to mark the occasion. The city center echoed with traditional chants and drums as worshippers celebrated at the foot of the historic citadel, where a towering sign bore the Prophet’s name in Arabic.
Mawlid al-Nabi, or the Prophet’s birthday, is a public holiday in many Muslim-majority nations. Observed on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, its date varies with the lunar calendar. The Prophet is believed to have both been born and died on this same date, at the age of 63.
01:02
Houthis bury senior leaders killed in Israeli airstrike, vow revenge amid new Red Sea attack
Go to video
Millions gather in Karbala for Arbaeen pilgrimage
Go to video
Over 140 Ethiopian migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Yemen
Go to video
Drone strikes target oil fields in Iraq’s Kurdish region
01:09
Israel bombs Houthi targets in Yemen, rebels respond with missile attack
01:07
Yemenis celebrate Iran's 'victory' against Israel