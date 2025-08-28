Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Deadly bandit attack hits Zamfara village in Nigeria

Zamfara, in northwestern Nigeria, is the epicentre of attacks by armed men, locally known as bandits   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Lagos

Eyewitnesses said dozens of men riding on motorcycles stormed the village of Gamdum Mallam in the afternoon of Saturday, before rounding up mostly women and children and leading them to a forest.

The other attackers raided herds, grabbing cows, sheep and goats.

Two people were also killed in the attack.

Zamfara, in northwestern Nigeria, is the epicentre of attacks by armed men,locally known as bandits.

The violent and mostly deadly attacks have made several aspects of civilian life difficult. Armed groups often demand ransom to release their victims.

In 2022, the Nigerian Senate passed a bill imposing jail terms of at least 15 years for paying a ransom to free a victim of kidnapping, and made the crime of abduction punishable by death in cases where victims die.

Armed gangs operating mostly in northeastern and north-central states of Nigeria have for more than a decade spread terror through kidnappings for ransom, targeting students, villagers and motorists on highways.

Nigeria's security forces who are also dealing with an Islamist militant insurgency in the north-east are stretched thin.

Last week, Nigeria's air force said it had killed at least 35 armed fighters in raids near the country’s border with Cameroon.

The region faces frequent attacks from Boko Haram and its rival splinter group, ISIL (ISIS) West Africa Province (ISWAP).

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..