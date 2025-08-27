Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi announces 2027 presidential bid

Prominent Kenyan social justice campaigner and government critic, Boniface Mwangi, on Wednesday said he plans to run for president in the 2027 elections.

His announcement comes weeks after the latest round of deadly protests against President William Ruto, which have seen more than 100 people killed since June last year.

For years, Mwangi has faced tear gas and jail time as he spoke out against corruption and police violence.

The 42-year-old’s candidacy will test whether popular support for the protests, led by young Kenyans, can be translated into an electoral movement.

Rights groups have condemned police brutality and criticised the government's use of terrorism charges against protesters.

In announcing his candidacy, Mwangi, an outspoken critic of Ruto, described the country as “broken and in danger of becoming a failed state”.

He pledged to arrest all corrupt politicians and to lead a “new Kenya” founded on democratic values, justice, and equity.

Mwangi said there was an urgent need for leaders that put the welfare of ordinary Kenyans first and transformed their aspirations into workable policies.

While the election is still more than two years away, several contenders have already announced their intention to stand, including Ruto.

Mwangi’s candidacy will have to be cleared by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission.