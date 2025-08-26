Cholera spreads from Sudan to Chad, kills 63 in eastern province

The disease arrived in refugee camps hosting Sudanese civilians fleeing the conflict in their country in July. 938 cases are so far suspected in Ouaddai province in eastern Chad.

Experts and international organisations like the World Health Organisation had warned of this scenario: a cholera outbreak, which has not let Sudan out of its grip since 2024, has arrived in neighbouring Chad.

At least 63 people died from the disease in Ouaddai province in the country's east, according to a statement from the health ministry on Monday. Chad has recorded a total of 938 suspected cases in the area, where the epidemic arrived last month, according to authorities.

The country's health authorities have said that they would increase efforts for better hygiene and sanitation in the region to avoid a further spread of the disease.

As Sudanese citizens have fled the conflict, cholera has started breaking out in refugee camps abroad.

In July, at least four people died in a cholera outbreak in Dougui refugee camp in the same province. The camp hosts approximately 20,000 Sudanese refugees.

Chad is among the countries bearing the brunt of the wider impact of the civil war in Sudan: since the beginning of the conflict more than two years ago in April 2023, more than 800 000 Sudanese refugees have fled to the country.