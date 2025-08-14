Sudan launches 10-Day Cholera vaccination drive amid deadly outbreak

A 10-day cholera vaccination campaign has begun in Khartoum, targeting residents aged one and above in an urgent push to contain Sudan’s rapidly spreading outbreak.

“The targeted age group is from one year and above — all age groups older than one year are included in the vaccination campaign,” said healthcare worker Aziza Berima, as health teams mobilized across 105 medical facilities. The effort aims to protect adults and more than 155,000 children.

The outbreak, fueled by ongoing conflict, mass displacement, and recent heavy rains, has already caused over 83,000 cases and 2,100 deaths since July 2024, according to the UN. This year alone, 32,000 suspected cases have been reported.

For many residents, the vaccine offers a glimmer of hope. “As a mother, I felt great relief that the cholera vaccine has arrived, and from that moment we have felt reassured,” said Razaz Abdullah.

While Khartoum’s last vaccination drive helped curb infections, aid groups warn the disease is surging in other regions, particularly Darfur, where collapsing infrastructure and flooding are creating perfect conditions for cholera to spread.