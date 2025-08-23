Welcome to Africanews

UK compensates Kenyans effected in 2021 military fire

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

A long wait for justice comes to an end in Kenya. The UK government has agreed to pay £2.9 million, or $4 million, in compensation to over 7,000 residents in Laikipia, after a wildfire sparked by a British military exercise devastated the region in 2021.

The blaze erupted near Lolldaiga Hills during joint drills with Kenyan forces, destroying parts of a protected conservancy and leaving behind explosive material that injured locals. The affected communities sued, citing health problems and environmental damage.

Outrage grew after a British soldier appeared to admit responsibility in a social media post, prompting a formal investigation by the Royal Military Police. A Lawyer representing the victims, confirmed that payments have now been dispatched, describing the compensation as relief for "smoke nuisance" caused by the fire.

In a statement on Friday, the British High Commission in Nairobi called the fire "extremely regrettable" and acknowledged the anger caused by the delay in resolution. The British Army maintains a permanent base in Nanyuki, and the case has reignited scrutiny over the impact of foreign military training on local communities.

