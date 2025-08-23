Welcome to Africanews

Japan deepens Africa ties with 300 new cooperation agreements at TICAD9

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, delivers a speech during a welcome reception of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).  
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Economic cooperation

A major boost in Japan-Africa relations as 300 cooperation agreements were signed during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on Africa's Development, or TICAD9, held this week.

That’s three times more than what was achieved at the last summit in Tunisia back in 2022.

The announcement came on Thursday, during Day 2 of the conference, in a high-level session attended by Angolan President João Lourenço, who currently chairs the African Union, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishida.

The agreements span key development sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, technology, education, and agriculture, all areas critical to Africa’s growth and transformation.

Officials say this sharp increase in partnerships reflects Japan’s renewed commitment to long-term cooperation with African nations, as well as Africa’s growing role on the global economic stage.

