Guinea’s junta suspends three main political parties

Guinea’s military junta has suspended three major political parties, including that of former president Alpha Conde, for three months ahead of a controversial constitutional referendum campaign. The suspension targets Conde’s Rally of the Guinean People, the Union of Democratic Forces led by ex-PM Cellou Dalein Diallo, and the Party of Renewal and Progress.

The move comes as Guinea braces for mass protests starting September 5, organized by opposition groups and civil society to denounce what they call a power grab by junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya. Doumbouya seized power in a 2021 coup that ousted Conde, who ruled for a decade.

The referendum, scheduled for September 21, aims to rewrite the constitution, but critics warn it could pave the way for Doumbouya to run for president despite a previous ban on junta leaders standing in elections.

The military government has banned protests since 2022 and cracked down on opposition leaders, forcing many into exile or arrest. Earlier this year, dozens of political parties were suspended or dissolved for failing to meet new regulations.

International rights groups have condemned the junta’s harsh measures, warning that Guinea’s fragile democracy faces an uncertain future as the country navigates this critical transition.