Israeli PM says negotiations to resume to end war in Gaza and free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said negotiations would resume immediately for the release of all hostages and an end to the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

Speaking to soldiers near Israel's border with Gaza, he added that he was still set on approving plans for defeating Hamas and capturing Gaza City.

"We are in the decision-making stage. I have come to the Gaza division today to approve the plans that the army presented to me and the minister of defence for taking over Gaza City,” he said.

“At the same time, I have instructed to begin immediate negotiations on the release of all our hostages and an end to the war, on terms acceptable to Israel."

Thousands of Palestinians have fled their home in recent days as Israeli tanks edged closer to the densely populated city.

His remarks came ahead of a high-level security meeting with defence chiefs and cabinet ministers to approving the operational plans.

“We are at the decisive stage,” he said, underlining that “defeating Hamas and securing the release of all hostages go hand in hand.”

It was Netanyahu first response to a temporary ceasefire proposal, accepted by Hamas earlier this week, that was put forward by mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

Still, he did not say to whom he had given the order to start negotiations.

He also avoided referring to the current proposal which begins with a 60-day ceasefire during which half of the remaining Israeli hostages are to be released.

Israeli officials believe that 50 people remain captive in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

Once the temporary ceasefire begins, the proposal calls for the two sides to begin negotiations on a permanent ceasefire that would include the return of the remaining hostages.

The plan to seize Gaza City was approved this month by the security cabinet, which Netanyahu chairs, even though many of Israel's closest allies have urged the government to reconsider.

The country has called up tens of thousands of reservists to take part in the impending military operation.

On Sunday, thousands of Israelis took part in a nationwide strike calling on Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to end the war and secure the release the remaining captives.

Residents of Gaza City on Thursday staged a rare protest in a sign of growing despair at conditions in the enclave. Hundreds of people took part in a march organised by several civil unions.