Egypt and Qatar attempt to revive Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

Egypt and Qatar are once again trying to revive Gaza ceasefire talks.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday that his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had arrived in Cairo to discuss the renewal of the stalled negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

A Hamas delegation has also held talks with both Egyptian and Qatari officials, as part of this effort.

Abdelatty said mediators were looking to "to apply maximum pressure on the two sides" and have been “exerting extensive efforts” to reach a ceasefire.

He spoke in a joint news conference outside the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing along with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

The Egyptian minister said that Egyptian and Qatari mediators were working to revive a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire during which the warring parties would negotiate an end to the war.

He also said mediators were open to discuss the release of all hostages in one go, in return for an end to the war.

This attempt to revive ceasefire negotiations takes place as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 62,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Abdelatty also reiterated Egypt's strong opposition to any plans for the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, as called for by Israeli leaders who portray it as voluntary emigration.

Palestinians and much of the international community say such plans would amount to forcible expulsion because Israel's air and ground war has left much of Gaza uninhabitable.

Abdelatty said Egypt “won't take part, and won't allow” any such plans, and called on other countries that have been in talks with Israel about resettling Palestinians “not to be involved in this heinous crime.”

Egypt and others fear the mass relocation of Palestinians could spell the end of their decades-long quest for an independent state.