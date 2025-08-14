Global plastics treaty talks in Geneva stall as deadline looms

With just hours left to reach a deal on plastics, negotiators in Geneva were scrambling Wednesday to resolve a deadlock caused by “red lines” of member countries.

Nations are crafting the first global, legally binding treaty on plastics pollution at the United Nations office in Switzerland.

“To be honest, we need a breakthrough now. We have so few hours left and at some time yesterday it was like – it was all frozen. Now we need a breakthrough,” Danish Environment Minister and E.U. representative Magnus Heunicke said Wednesday.

The minister lambasted “too many red lines” which make it “impossible to agree on a treaty”.

While activists call for curbing plastics production in general, lobbyists from the plastics industry warn against “extremely shortsighted” moves.

Instead, Ross Eisenberg, president of America’s Plastic Makers, touts the many advantages of plastics in medicine, cars, planes and defense applications.

“It is extremely shortsighted that this incredible material that is often frankly the lowest carbon choice should somehow be going away. Eisenberg said Wednesday.

The talks are scheduled to conclude on Thursday.