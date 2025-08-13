South African reserve lets visitors 'meet' elephants

A nature reserve in South Africa named Adventures with Wildlife takes its visitors on an exciting experience into learning all about elephants from the trunk tip to tail.

The tour starts with one of the reserve officials providing a background of the elephant’s history and how they ended up at the reserve in Bela-Bela.

Sean Hensman, who is the director at Adventures with Elephants and The Rory Hensman Conservation and Research, told The Associated Press how the reserve does more than educate its visitors.

“The idea is to learn as much as we can about the elephants and then utilize what we've learned to see if we can use that to help humanity as well as obviously elephants and conservation," he said.

"We trial a lot of anti-poaching technologies. We trial human-wildlife conflict solutions, a bunch of things like that. So our research is varied just to expand our knowledge of elephants," Hensman added, speaking on Tuesday which marked World Elephant Day.