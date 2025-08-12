Spike Lee, Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky premiere 'Highest 2 Lowest'

Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright were among the stars who walked the red carpet for the new Spike Lee film, "Highest 2 Lowest” on Monday in Brooklyn.

Based on the Akira Kurosawa film "High and Low," the adaptation stars Washington as a music mogul who's targeted with a ransom plot, finding himself jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

It's the fifth time Lee has directed Washington.

"It feels great, and I hope and pray we get one more, at least one more," Lee said.

Lee himself was a hot topic on the carpet, with all his actors raving about him.

"I could work with him every day for the rest of my life. And it's not just because I'm grateful, it's because I love him and his energy and his vision and what he brings to every set. They broke the mold," explained Ilfenesh Hadera.

"I remember the first day of filming, he (Spike Lee) came over to me kind of like he was my coach or something like that, and he was just like, just got in my face and just like let's do this. Let's go, let's go. I remember going to text my manager like, man, that was probably the coolest thing that's ever happened to me so far in my life," said Aubrey Joseph.

"Highest 2 Lowest" will be in U.S. theatres August 15.