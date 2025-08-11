6.1 earthquake hits Turkey, killing 1 and collapsing buildings

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said.

At least one person was trapped in the debris of a collapsed building.

The earthquake, with an epicenter in the city of Sindirgi, sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the north in Istanbul, a city of more than 16 million people. eters (125 miles) to the north in Istanbul, a city of more than 16 million people.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told the nationwide NTV broadcaster that five people, including an elderly woman, were rescued from a collapsed building in Sindirgi, while rescuers were trying to reach another person trapped in the structure.

Several houses collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk, Sindirgi Mayor Serkan Sak said. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said on X that four people were being treated in hospital. None of them was in a life-threatening condition, he said.

“We hope to get through this without any loss of life," Ahmet Akin, the mayor of the provincial capital, which is also called Balikesir, told HaberTurk news channel.