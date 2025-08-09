African nations hopeful to re-negotiate Trump tariffs, fear economic fallout

President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs have taken effect against dozens of countries, including South Africa.

Trump began imposing higher import taxes on numerous countries Thursday just as the economic fallout of his months long tariff threats has begun to cause visible damage to the US economy.

South Africa’s leader said he spoke with Trump as some African nations hope they could still negotiate tariff rates that threaten to increase unemployment in countries already struggling with high rates of joblessness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said he and Trump spoke Wednesday ahead of steep 30% tariffs coming into effect on some South African exports to the U.S. on Friday. The statement said the two leaders “undertook to continue with further engagements.”

South Africa has said it believes it can still negotiate with the U.S., even after Trump has been especially critical of the country.

The Trump administration said it has stopped aid and assistance to Africa’s most diverse economy over what it calls its anti-white and anti-American policies.

South African neighbors Botswana and Lesotho have also said they still hope to negotiate better tariff rates.

Lesotho, a tiny mountainous country, was threatened with a huge 50% tariff rate before it was reduced to 15%.

It says that is still high enough to threaten thousands of jobs and businesses in its crucial clothing sector, which makes and exports well-known brands like Levi’s and others to the American market.