U.S. doubles bounty on Venezuela’s Maduro to $50 million over drug charges

By Agencies

Venezuela

The Trump administration has doubled the reward for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to $50 million, accusing him of leading one of the world’s largest narco-trafficking operations. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro would be held accountable for flooding the U.S. with fentanyl-laced cocaine and for “despicable crimes.”

Maduro was first indicted in 2020 under Trump’s presidency on charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. While a $15 million bounty was initially placed, it rose to $25 million under President Biden. Now, Trump has raised it again to $50 million — matching the amount once offered for Osama bin Laden.

Despite international condemnation of his 2024 reelection, Maduro remains in power. Last month, the Trump administration brokered a deal with Venezuela to release 10 jailed Americans, while deporting migrants in return and easing Chevron’s drilling restrictions.

Bondi said $700 million in assets tied to Maduro have been seized, along with nearly 7 tons of cocaine. Venezuela’s foreign minister dismissed the bounty as “pathetic,” calling Bondi’s announcement political propaganda.

