Giant Puppet Animals Complete 20,000km Climate Journey to Arctic Circle** A remarkable climate ch

A remarkable climate change awareness journey has come to an end as The Herds — a group of life-sized puppet animals — reached the Arctic Circle this week, marking the end of a 20,000-kilometre trek from Kinshasa in the Congo rainforest.

The animals, made from recycled metal and cardboard, were animated by over 1,000 trained puppeteers who joined the project along the way. Their symbolic migration north dramatized a global flight from climate disaster, growing with each stop as "local" animals joined the herd across 11 countries and 56 public events.

The final stretch saw the majestic puppets scale Norway’s Jostedalsbreen Glacier — mainland Europe’s largest — before arriving at Nordkapp in the Arctic Circle for a sunrise on August 1.

Organized by The Walk, the team behind the renowned Little Amal project, The Herds used art to spotlight the urgency of climate action, uniting communities across Africa and Europe in a creative call for environmental justice.