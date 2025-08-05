U.S. sends migrants to Rwanda

Rwanda has formally agreed to accept up to 250 migrants deported from the United States, under a bilateral initiative signed in June 2025

Rwandan spokesperson Yolande Makolo said the arrangement reflects the nation’s values built on “reintegration and rehabilitation,” given Rwanda's history of displacement. Each deportee will be vetted before arrival and provided with workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation support to facilitate their integration into one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies .

Washington reportedly already submitted a preliminary list of 10 individuals for approval. Deportees will only be accepted if they have completed any prison terms or have no pending criminal cases; child sex offenders are excluded. They are not required to stay permanently in Rwanda and en route, the U.S. is offering undisclosed financial support to Kigali through a grant based on integration needs .

This deal illustrates part of the broader Trump administration policy aimed at relocating migrants to third countries. Critics, including several human rights groups, warn of possible risks—arguing migrants might be sent to unfamiliar lands where they have no ties or legal recourse. Rwanda, however, maintains it can handle such cases responsibly. Kigali has similarly negotiated but never executed migrant resettlement deals with the U.K. in 2022 and the U.N. in Libya in 201