Ethiopia sentences five to death for human trafficking

Ethiopia has sentenced five individuals to death for human trafficking, marking the first time such a punishment has been issued for this crime in the country.

The group was convicted in connection with operations along the dangerous “eastern route”, a path used by thousands of migrants traveling from the Horn of Africa through the Red Sea and Yemen to the Gulf States in search of work.

The decision follows a recent maritime tragedy where dozens of Ethiopian migrants drowned off the coast of Yemen — underscoring the deadly risks many face at the hands of trafficking networks.

Ethiopia’s justice authorities described the ruling as a turning point in the fight against human trafficking. Specialized task forces have been established within law enforcement and judicial bodies to strengthen investigations and protect victims.

Although capital punishment remains legal in Ethiopia, its enforcement is rare. The last known execution occurred more than a decade ago.