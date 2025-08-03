Welcome to Africanews

Heatwave scorches Morocco as temperatures top 45°C

A boy jumps into a river to cool off on a hot summer day in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Weather

Amber alerts have been issued for the provinces of Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Khouribga, Settat, and Marrakech.

Alerts are also in place for Moulay Yacoub, Taounate, Larache, Ouezzane, and Tata.

The heatwave is expected to continue through Sunday and Monday in several regions.

The meteorology directorate has urged residents to take necessary precautions during the intense heat.

It is a different experience though for coastal provinces and cities like Rabat and Casablanca who have been witnessing a relief in recent days as breezy weather kept temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees.

