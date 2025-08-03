Heatwave scorches Morocco as temperatures top 45°C

Weather
Amber alerts have been issued for the provinces of Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Khouribga, Settat, and Marrakech.
Alerts are also in place for Moulay Yacoub, Taounate, Larache, Ouezzane, and Tata.
The heatwave is expected to continue through Sunday and Monday in several regions.
The meteorology directorate has urged residents to take necessary precautions during the intense heat.
It is a different experience though for coastal provinces and cities like Rabat and Casablanca who have been witnessing a relief in recent days as breezy weather kept temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees.
