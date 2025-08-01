Ethiopians plant 700 million tree seedlings in a day in reforestation campaign

Ethiopia said on Thursday that it planted 700 million tree seedlings in a single day as part of its national reforestation programme, the Green Legacy Initiative.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the initiative in 2019 with plans to plant 50 billion trees by 2026.

Abiy said the effort was more than a one-time campaign and has become a national culture aimed at environmental restoration and sustainability.

“Green Legacy is now becoming a culture in Ethiopia,” he wrote on social media platform X, noting that the country is on track to plant 48 billion trees by the end of the rainy season.

Ethiopia almost came to a halt on Thursday, with official offices around the country closed to allow people to participate.

Crowds gathered at dawn in the capital, Addis Ababa, to plant trees in public places, residential areas, and parks.

It is estimated that almost 15 million Ethiopians of all ages - in both rural and urban areas - took part.

The campaign aims to reforest the country to combat climate change, deforestation, and land degradation, and restore ecosystems.

Ethiopia's forests have declined considerably over the last century, dropping from 40 to just 15 per cent cover.

This has led to extensive soil erosion, lower agricultural production, food poverty, and greater vulnerability to climatic extremes.

The Green Legacy Initiative has drawn international attention for its scale, with diplomats and foreign leaders participating annually.